Man accused of masturbating in Disney's Typhoon Lagoon changing room

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 57-year-old Florida man was arrested Monday after witnesses told Orange County deputies "there was no doubt" they saw him touching himself in the changing rooms at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park.

Jail records show William Hayes, 57, was arrested Monday for lewd and lascivious exhibition in front of a person under 17 years old. According to the incident report with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported Hayes' behavior on April 12.

A witness told deputies they were in the men's changing room when they saw Hayes staring at several boys who were with their grandfather. The witness walked over to Hayes and told him to stop what he was doing and then informed the grandfather with the boys of what he saw, according to the report.

The witness told deputies "there was no doubt in his mind Hayes was masturbating."

Another witness told a Disney cast member who followed Hayes until an Orange County deputy stopped Hayes.



Deputies said Hayes has an annual pass and previously visited Blizzard Beach the two previous days before the reported incident at Typhoon Lagoon.



Hayes was issued a trespass warning by Disney management, according to the report.

As of Tuesday, Hayes was in the Orange County Jail held on a $10,000 bail.

