Man accused of masturbating inside swim suit area of Ocala Target

OCALA, Fla. - A man was arrested on July 4 on charges of masturbating in the swimsuit section of an Ocala Target and possessing a pipe used for smoking crack cocaine, according to officials from the Ocala Police Department.

According to an incident report, police arrested Bryan Swaim, 51, after reports of him masturbating while watching a woman in the swimsuit section of the Target at 2000 SW College Road.

Officers said the store's loss prevention officers began watching Swaim on the suspicion that he was going to steal a pair of basketball shorts. Eventually Swaim dropped the shorts and moved into the the swim suit area, where security cameras saw him expose himself and manipulate his genitals, according to police.

Police said once officers arrived at the scene, they eventually cornered Swaim. He first told officers he was "adjusting himself," then later admitted to masturbating in the bathing suit area while watching a woman, according to the incident report. The report said that woman told police she had seen Swaim in the aisle, which made her uncomfortable, but she never saw him masturbating.

Officers said after they arrested Swaim on a charge of exposure of sexual organs, they discovered crack cocaine residue in a pipe in a backpack on Swaim's bike. Police said Swaim claimed the backpack was not his, but officers still arrested him on additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Swaim is currently being held at the Marion County Jail on $1000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.