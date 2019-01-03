Man accused of pouring gas on woman, threatening to set her on fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County man is facing charges after deputies say he poured gasoline over a woman and then threatened to light her on fire with a propane torch.

Investigators say Daniel Jones, 40, dumped gas on the 65-year-old woman at a home in Ocklawaha Monday.

The victim told police she was sleeping at the time of the attack, but was able to hide and call police.

Jones was found hiding in some nearby woods and was taken into custody.

Deputies say Jones was bitten by a police dog during the takedown.

He is now being held in the Marion County jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery.

