DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Volusia County man is facing charges after he ran onto a taxiway at the Daytona International Airport, according to authorities.

Officials briefly shut down the airport Tuesday night.

Deputies say Robert Kowaleski, 33, scaled a fence and got into the restricted area.

Kowaleski initially got away, but was found and arrested, according to officials.

