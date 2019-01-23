Man accused of setting downtown Orlando trash bin on fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - A homeless man "known for damaging property" intentionally set a garbage bin on fire then fled the scene of the flames, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they were called to Wall Street and North Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday after the firefighters extinguished a garbage can that had been set ablaze.

A security officer said he didn't see who started the fire but did notice two men standing near the trash bin shortly before the flames were reported, according to the affidavit.

Police said they reviewed surveillance video from the area and saw Robert Arce, 49, reach into the trash can to start the fire, then he ran away alongside another man.

Arce was located in the downtown Orlando area a few hours later with a lighter in his possession, according to the report.

An affidavit noted that Arce is "known for damaging property" in the downtown area and there have been several trash can fires in the past few months.

Arce was arrested on charges of second-degree arson and criminal mischief.

