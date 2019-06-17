Man accused of sexually attacking woman in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies arrested a man accused of sexually attacking a woman in Apopka on Sunday, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit.

Victor Sosavazquez was charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment with a weapon.

The arrest affidavit shows Sosavazquez told the victim to take her clothes off and threatened the victim by putting a pair of scissors to her neck.

The victim told deputies the suspect told her he was watching her a lot lately.



