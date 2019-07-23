Man accused of shooting woman in head held without bail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of shooting a woman in the head at an Orange County apartment complex Monday night appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

The judge denied bail for Omari Rodgers, 21, who is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He is also charged with resisting officer without violence and possession of cannabis.

Police said the victim, 29-year-old Teshayna Bennett, was in a SUV with two other people when she was shot before crashing into the side of a building at the Windsor Cove Apartments.

A witness that was in the SUV with the victim gave officers a description of Rodgers, who was caught near the scene, according to the arrest report.

The report said Rodgers had cannabis and a gun holster on him when he was arrested. He was booked into jail Monday night.

Bennett was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released a motive or said if Rodgers knew Bennett or the witnesses.

