ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said a man is accused of stabbing two women in Orlando on Friday.

Police said George Ayala did not know the victims.

The incident happened in the area of West Colonial Drive and North Westmoreland Drive.

Police said the victim was arrested at his home on the 700 block Arlington Street.

The injuries for the victims are not life threatening.



