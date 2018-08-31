Man accused of stabbing woman 100 times believed to be dead

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The man accused of stabbing a woman more than 100 times has likely been found dead in what authorities believe was a suicide, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Thomas McMullen Jr. was named as a suspect in the death of Diana Kessler, 32, who was found dead at a home on Hatteras Drive Monday night. On Friday, police said they found a body in a wooded area near International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach that they believe is that of McMullen.

An autopsy will be needed to confirm the man's identity and cause of death, which appears to be suicide, according to a news release.

The news comes a day after Kessler's father, Wyatt Davis, spoke to the media in hopes of bringing his daughter's alleged killer to justice.

“If you’re listening to me, that’s your best bet, Thomas McMullen Jr. -- turn yourself in and have your day in court or I’ll see ya around,” Davis said.

Police said Wednesday that Kessler was stabbed more than 100 times in what they described as a "prolonged attack." They said she and McMullen knew each other but were not in a romantic relationship.

A GoFundMe has been established to help pay for Kessler's memorial service and burial expenses.

Further details about the crime have not been released.

