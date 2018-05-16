Docs: Alleged Lana Del Rey stalker accused of asking about babies

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are new developments surrounding a Hillsborough County man accused of stalking singer Lana Del Rey.

According to court documents obtained by News 6, Michael Hunt attempted to visit newborns at Brandon Regional Hospital just two days before he was arrested in February for threatening Del Rey.

He reportedly asked staff where they kept the babies, despite not having children.

Hunt is currently being held without bond in the Orange County Jail on stalking and attempted kidnapping charges.

He was arrested near Orlando's Amway Center in February, just hours before Del Rey was scheduled to perform. Investigators say they received a tip that he was planning to kidnap the singer.

Police say at the time of his arrest, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the performance and had a knife.

