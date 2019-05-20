Man accused of stealing 14 gold chains from Altamonte Mall kiosk caught by witness

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - An Orlando man accused of stealing 14 gold chains from an Altamonte Mall kiosk was caught by a witness Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Benjamin Houghton was charged with robbery.

One of the owners of the Luxurious Fine Jewelry kiosk told police Houghton asked her to show him a gold chain from the display behind the glass.

The owner told police she had a tray of gold chains out after he asked to see a different one.

Police said the owner told investigators he took the tray of 14 gold chains, valued at $19,200, and started running toward an exit.

The owner said she and the other owner started to run after him, according to the arrest report.

Investigators arrived at the scene around 2:39 p.m. and saw a large crowd of people by David's Bridal.

A witness told officers he saw Houghton running in the crowd so he ran after him, according to the arrest report.

Officers said the witness and one of the kiosk owner's helped take Houghton to the ground.

The owner and the witness restrained him until police arrived.

Police said Houghton told officers he has a drug problem.

Houghton was transported to a local hospital for back and knee pain, according to the arrest report.

Once he was cleared from the hospital, Houghton was transported to the Seminole County Jail.

He also had an active warrant for driving while license was suspended out of Brevard County.

