Man accused of stealing over $2,000 from Bare Assets strip club in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police say an employee at the Bare Assets strip club on U.S. 192 stole more than $2,000 from the safe, bought a drink and left the premises before being arrested early Tuesday.

Officers initially received a call from a manager at the club just after 3 a.m. when they responded and reviewed surveillance footage of who they say is 24-year-old Richard Smith of Palm Bay stealing cash from the safe, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

According to arrest reports, the video shows Smith going into the manager's office before opening the safe and walking into a cooler. Smith, who was off-duty at the time, enters the cooler carrying cash, but walks out without any in his hands, police said.

Smith then ordered a drink at the bar, drank it and sat for a time in his parked truck before leaving the scene, according to police.

After noticing the theft of $2,179, the manager notified police, who went to Smith's home. When officers were let into the residence by Smith's father, they noticed a "large amount" of U.S. currency on his night stand.

Smith told police he stole the money to pay back debts and only had $1,570 when he was arrested.

"Smith was unable to remember what he did with the rest of the money," police said.

Smith was arrested on grand theft charges and is being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.