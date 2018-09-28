Man accused of stealing purse containing 'large sum of cash'

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police arrested a burglary suspect who they say snatched a woman's purse from her open car window around 8:30 a.m. Friday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Officers arrived at the Harrison Street Dollar General location of the burglary and were able to track the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Amos-Alize Tyrone Laffette Jones Jr., to a nearby apartment complex where he'd allegedly been hiding.

The victim's purse, which contained a "large sum of cash," was recovered and she was uninjured, police said.

Jones was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied conveyance and grand theft. He is now being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex in lieu of $17,000 bond.

