Man accused of throwing hammer, tools at passing vehicles on Turnpike

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man threw a hammer, shears and other tools at passing vehicles on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Five motorists complained that their vehicles had been damaged when Francisco Javier Rodulfo Ramirez threw tools at them as they were driving on the southbound Florida Turnpike near mile marker 278, the report said.

"I'm right here on southbound Turnpike, right before the Minneola ramp, and I had literally somebody walk right out in front of me and throw something through my windshield," one man told a 911 operator.

The four other motorists reported similar incidents in which Ramirez jumped out at their vehicle and threw something, records show.

"He was dressed in all black and he had a black bag he was carrying, well, it was on the ground right on the side of the road, but he's obviously -- something seriously wrong. He ran out to the highway and threw something at me in the truck. I started to stop, but I figured I'd better not," a truck driver told 911.

Troopers said Ramirez was at the scene when they arrived, and a hammer, shears and a tool bag without tools inside were found on the side of the road. Ramirez's vehicle was found less than two miles south, parked on the northbound shoulder of State Road 91, according to the affidavit.

Ramirez, a Venezuelan citizen, was charged with five counts of throwing a deadly missile at an occupied conveyance. He was booked into the Lake County Jail.

