Man accused of throwing rocks at cars says he did 'what he has to do'

EUSTIS, Fla. - A man who was arrested for throwing rocks and dirt at passing vehicles told deputies "he is tired of people not sharing the roadway so he must do what he has to do," according to officials from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested John Earl Gregory, 29, Tuesday on two charges of throwing deadly missiles into a vehicle and drug possession charges. Deputies said they found Gregory on the side of County Road 44A in Eustis after multiple reports of a shirtless man throwing objects at vehicles.

The projectiles damaged at least three vehicles as they drove west on 44A, according to Gregory's arrest report. The report states all three victims identified Gregory as the rock-thrower.

Records show Gregory was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license in June.

Gregory was taken to the Lake County Jail and is being held on $20,000 bond.

