Man accused of touching minor could have more victims, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of inappropriately touching a young girl could have more victims, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey Cobb, 34, was arrested Tuesday after a girl under 16 but older than 12 told her mother that Cobb had been abusing her since Nov. 18 up until about two weeks ago, a news release said. Cobb is familiar with the victim's family, according to the report.

Detectives said they've learned of at least two other cases in which girls disclosed similar allegations against Cobb. Those incidents are under investigation as well.

Cobb, of Osteen, was taken into custody while working as a nighttime security guard for the homeowners association for the DeBary Golf and Country Club.

He's facing a charge of lewd and lascivious battery by engaging in a sex act with someone under 16. He's being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond.

Deputies said it's possible that Cobb could face additional charges.

Anyone with information about Cobb or any similar cases is asked to call the Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

