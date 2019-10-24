Man accused of traveling to Sanford to have sex with girls

SANFORD, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was arrested on allegations of traveling to have sex with two girls after communicating with who he thought was their father, according to Sanford police.

Harris Michael Carvel was arrested Wednesday on a charge of obscene communication -- traveling to meet after use of computer to lure a child.

Sanford police said investigators were notified Tuesday that Carvel expressed interest in traveling to Sanford from Daytona Beach to have sexual contact with two girls, ages 9 and 11.

According to authorities, an FBI agent communicating as the children's father was contacted by Carvel, who responded to an online classified ad. Carvel said he wanted to have sex with the two children and arranged to meet the "father" in order to follow him to a home, police said.

Carvel was arrested without incident in Sanford and taken to jail, police said.

"The details of the case and the intent of Harris Carvel are nothing short of disgusting," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said. "I commend the undercover FBI agent, and our Investigator William Erwin in their efforts to protect our children, while having to continually be exposed to the sickness of individuals such as Carvel. Intended acts such as these, against our most innocent of victims, will always be a shock to my senses."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.