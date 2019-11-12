Man accused of violent sex attack in Thornton Park to face judge

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 36-year-old man accused of sex battery in connection with an attack last month in Thornton Park has been returned to Orange County following his arrest in South Florida.

James Calixte was extradited Monday to Orange County after his arrest last week in West Palm Beach.

Calixte is accused of attacking a woman inside her home in Thornton Park last month and had been on the run for days.

Detectives said U.S. marshals along with other law enforcement agencies took part in the search after DNA evidence linked Calixte to the crime.

He is also charged with molesting a girl at a park in West Palm Beach last June and is accused of beating another woman in downtown Orlando in September.

Calixte faces three counts of sexual battery and kidnapping.

He is expected to appear before an Orange County judge Tuesday.

