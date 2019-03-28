Man admits to murdering Dunnellon couple, disposing of bodies, deputies say

From left to right: Layton Underwood, 75, Donna Underwood, 69, and Allyn Shane Gilbert, 53. All three are considered endangered missing persons.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man is facing murder charges after he admitting to killing his former stepfather and that man's wife in the couple's Dunnellon home then disposing of their bodies, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that concerned family members reported Layton Underwood, 75, and Donna Underwood, 69, missing in January following some concerning incidents involving the couple and Layton Underwood's former stepson, Allyn Gilbert, who stayed with them at the property.

During the course of the investigation, the charred remains of Layton Underwood were found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard Jan. 9, records show.

On Jan. 11, deputies said Gilbert was found driving the couple's stolen car in Nebraska. He confessed to killing the couple during an argument then throwing Donna Underwood's body into a dumpster and burning Layton Underwood's body before burying the remains in the backyard, according to the affidavit.

It's unclear how the couple was killed, although Layton Underwood's death was ruled a homicide Feb. 3, records show. Donna Underwood's body has not been found.

Gilbert was initially arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deputies announced Thursday that he's also facing two second-degree murder charges. He's being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

