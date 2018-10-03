Man alerts neighbors as large fire burns Volusia County apartments

DeLAND, Fla. - A man alerted neighbors early Wednesday as fire ripped through a Volusia County apartment complex.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. at the Park Messina Apartment Homes near DeLand.

Fire officials said the man woke up to the smell of smoke in his unit and went door to door to get his neighbors out safely.

"The occupant smelled smoke and quickly got up called out to his mother and she was able to get an extinguisher and she tried to extinguish the fire while he very promptly went door to door, knocking and yelling to get the occupants to get out," said Division Chief Nicholas Castelli, of the Volusia County Fire Rescue.

Castelli said flames were shooting from the roof of the apartment building when firefighters arrived.

Two out of the eight units sustained damage from the fire and others were damaged by water.

Ten people were displaced by the blaze. The Red Cross is assisting the families.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Just got cell phone video from of the residents at The park at Messina Premiere Apartments in Volusia County. All residents made it out alive. You’ll hear from one of those residents at 5:30 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/he94iR50mu — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) October 3, 2018

