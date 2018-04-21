Man allegedly sprays store employees with pesticides, Apopka police say

APOPKA, Fla. - A man who allegedly sprayed store employees with pesticides has been taken into custody, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Police responded to a Lowe's at 1651 West Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka at 2:55 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the man was attempting to steal pesticides from the store and was spraying the store employees with the pesticides when they approached him.

The man is in custody at the Orange County Jail, police said.

