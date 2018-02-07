Man ambushed, robbed while walking to Mount Dora restaurant

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A man was ambushed and robbed Sunday while walking to a restaurant in Mount Dora, investigators said.

The robbery was reported near the Walmart on U.S. 441.

Mount Dora police said the man was walking through the orange groves north of the Spring Harbor apartments on his way to a Perkins restaurant when two men approached the man and threatened him with a gun.

The assailants demanded the man's property and ran toward the rear of Walmart, where they got into a sport utility vehicle and drove away. Police on Monday released surveillance photos of the vehicle.

The victim said one of the robbers had his face covered with a bandana. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police.

