Man apprehended in connection with shooting outside Sanford mall, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with a shooting outside a Sanford mall Monday night has been apprehended, police said.

Authorities identified the man wanted in the shooting Tuesday as Lewis Thomas Boone. Police announced Thursday night that he was located and taken into custody.

People inside the Seminole Towne Center mall at 200 Towne Center Blvd. were evacuated after a shooting in the parking lot just outside of a Burlington Coat Factory store Monday, police said.

Officials said a 19-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was in stable condition, officials said.

Police said they went to each store inside the mall and cleared them.

Sanford Police Department officials said an investigation revealed the victim and Boone, who knew one another, got into an argument just before the shooting, adding that Boone left the area in a dark-colored, newer-model, four-door car.

"In any aspect, this is a public area," Officer Bianca Gillett said. "A shooting should never take place in this vicinity."

