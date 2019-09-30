Man armed with knife robs Jersey Mike's in Cocoa Beach, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man brandished a knife as he demanded money from employees at a Jersey Mike's on Monday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Police said Matthew Cannon, 39, of Georgia, went to the sub shop on Atlantic Avenue at about 3:30 p.m., showed the clerk a knife and passed a note implying he had a gun as he demanded money from the register.

A clerk gave Cannon an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled the scene in a Chevrolet pickup truck, records show.

Police said they found Cannon and his vehicle at a nearby hotel and arrested him there on an armed robbery charge. He also had an outstanding felony warrant out of Georgia, according to authorities.

No one was harmed during the incident, a news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251 or call CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.