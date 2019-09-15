Man arrested after 3-hour standoff with police

DELAND, Fla. - A man has been taken into custody after a standoff with police Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard Coleman, 41, is in jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after he refused to come out of a house following a domestic disturbance call, deputies said.

After three hours, Coleman eventually surrendered to authorities, deputies said.

Deputies said they found two handguns in a pan filled with cake batter in the house.



