Man arrested after 6-hour standoff with police on hotel balcony

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was arrested Saturday after making suicidal threats at a Daytona Beach hotel, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police arrested David B. Allen, a resident of New Jersey, after he threw furniture and made suicidal threats on the balcony of his fifth-floor hotel room at the Ocean Breeze Club.

Allen and police had a six-hour standoff that forced an evacuation of the hotel and disrupted traffic on North Atlantic Avenue, police said.

A public address system was used during the standoff because negotiators had trouble communicating with Allen over the phone.

