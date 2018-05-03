Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to child in Sanford, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are looking for more victims of a man who, law enforcement said, exposed himself to a child.

Caleb Graham, 23, was arrested Wednesday after a young boy claimed Graham exposed himself.

The victim told police that Graham first shouted over to him, asking the child if he liked sports. The victim said that he told Graham that he didn't, and that's when Graham asked the child to come closer to him, to look at something on his phone.

The boy told police that once he was close enough, Graham grabbed his arm, forcing him into a stairwell area of the Lake Jennie Apartment complex. While in that area, the boy said that Graham pulled down his pants, exposing himself.

Sanford police said the boy then ran up the street to his school, Millennium Middle School, where he told school officials.

Investigators said that they showed the child a photo line up with Graham's picture, since he was accused of a similar crime previously.

Detective said that the victim was able to identify Graham as the man who grabbed him earlier that day.

According to the automated phone system for the Seminole County Jail, Graham was in custody Wednesday night.

According to a Sanford police arrest report, Graham was being held on a $15,500 bond.

Investigators are asking parents to talk with their children, as they investigate the possibility of more victims and call their office if they have any information.

