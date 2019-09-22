Man arrested after allegedly killing 1 pedestrian, injuring 1 other

APOPKA, Fla. - One man died and another woman is in critical condition after they were struck by a car while on foot in Apopka on Sunday, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Police have arrested Jesus Bolanos Rodriguez after he allegedly struck the two pedestrians during a hit-and-run accident in his white SUV.

Manuel Robledo was pronounced dead later at Advent Health Apopka and Sue Ann Alfrey was transported to Orlando Health Hospital, according to police.

Rodriguez, who was driving without a license, fled the scene, but was later tracked down and arrested, police said.

Rodriguez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily Injury to a person.

