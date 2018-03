DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested after police said he threatened his coworkers at a Daytona Beach boardwalk business.

Daytona Beach police said Timothy Jackson, 32, was fired from Daytona Slingshot, located at 25 South Atlantic Ave., and he threatened his workmates.

Jackson also sent a photo of himself holding a handgun, police said.

Jackson is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm and possession of cannabis.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.