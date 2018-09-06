Deputies: Man says al-Qaida sent him to blow up Disney resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A New Jersey man is facing charges after deputies say he was arrested for making a bomb threat at Walt Disney World.

The incident happened in July at the park's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gregory Lazarchick told two greeters that al-Qaida sent him to blow up the building.

Deputies say those workers told them Lazarchick appeared to be serious.

According to the report, Lazarchick's sister told investigators her brother suffered a head injury four years ago and sometimes blurts out inappropriate comments.

Deputies say they did not find any bomb-making materials or explosives during their search of Lazarchick's room and car.

He was arrested for making a false report of a bomb and has since pleaded not guilty to the charge.

