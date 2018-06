ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies arrested 58-year-old Kerry Ericksen on Sunday after he told officials that he had explosives in his vehicle.

Deputies say they responded to 4733 Sandy Shores Drive in reference to a suspicious device. After deputies arrested Ericksen, the scene was cleared safe and no explosives were located, according to OCSO.

Ericksen was charged with burglary and bomb threat.

