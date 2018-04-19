Man charged after missing Oviedo woman found in his bed, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made in connection with the disappearance of an Oviedo woman who had last been seen passed out in the back seat of a stranger's car, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the incident began around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday when the victim and her friend got into what they thought was an Uber after drinking in downtown Orlando. Video shows the two young woman stumbling as a man coaxes them into the back seat of his sedan.

The victim's friend said she called 911 when they arrived at the Oviedo neighborhood, but the driver would not allow the young woman to retrieve her friend who was unconscious in the back seat, according to the report.

The victim's friend also said the driver took off his shirt before he drove off with the victim still inside the vehicle, the affidavit said.

Deputies said they triangulated the GPS from the victim's cellphone, which led them to the Orlando home of 34-year-old Jose David Rodriguez. When authorities arrived there around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the victim was asleep in Rodriguez's bed, according to the arrest report.

The victim at first thought she was at her boyfriend's house when deputies awoke her but then quickly realized that was not the case.

Video from outside the home showed Rodriguez shirtless and struggling to keep his pants up while grabbing the victim by her wrists and pulling her toward the residence as she attempted to walk away, authorities said.

The victim said she did not believe sexual intercourse took place but she did believe "something happened," that she did not consent to, according to the report. She also said she did not consent to being taken to Rodriguez's home.

Rodriguez, who is out of jail on pretrial release in connection to a battery charge, was arrested on a false imprisonment charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.