Man arrested after pulling semi-automatic weapon on I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's deputies arrested a Lakeland man Thursday after a driver on Interstate 4 claimed the man pointed a semi-automatic weapon at him.

The driver told deputies it happened at around 8 a.m. as the two of them were driving eastbound on I-4 near Highway 192.

He told investigators he and the driver of a white Mercedes, 40-year-old Hershal Barger, tried to enter the center lane at the same time.

He said Barger activated his wiper fluid to douse his car afterward.

He told investigators when they approached World Center Drive, he saw Barger hanging his head out of his driver's side window yelling something he couldn't understand.

"(He) said he witnessed Mr. Barger reach down with his left hand and raised a handgun up to his chest pointing it downward and angling his body to the left," according to court records.

Deputies said that's when the driver called the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they pulled over a car matching the victim's description on the off-ramp to Universal Boulevard, and inside, they said they found a Glock Model 17.

They said even though it was holstered under the driver's seat, "It was armed and readily accessible to the driver."

Barger had no comment after he posted $1,100 bond and walked out of the Orange County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

He's charged with carrying a concealed weapon and reckless display of a firearm.

If he's convicted, he could face a maximum of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.