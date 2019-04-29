Man arrested after stealing car, leading police on chase

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol on Sunday arrested a man after being led on an extensive chase following a car theft.

Troopers took into custody 22-year-old Travis Lovett, of Bushnell, after Lovett led police on a chase that started in the morning.

After receiving a call about a stolen truck from Mountain Lake Avenue in Floral City, troopers found Lovett sitting inside the stolen truck behind a home in Inverness.

Lovett then left the scene and drove recklessly throughout Inverness and Floral City, nearly striking authorities and pedestrians, according to troopers.

Lovett was eventually captured in Sumter County, authorities said.

Lovett will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated lawfleeing or eluding law enforcement, troopers said.

