Man arrested after woman shot during fight over gun in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - A man has been arrested and a woman was hospitalized Tuesday after shots were fired during a fight over a rifle in Deltona, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Denzel Donald, 24, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault and one count of child neglect, according to a news release.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was taken to Central Florida Regional in Sanford, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The fight took place just before 4 p.m. inside a gold minivan at a home in the 3000 block of Blaine Circle.

Donald returned to the home to retrieve his girlfriend’s belongings when a group of seven people confronted him about an unrelated incident that took place two weeks ago, which was not reported to authorities.

Donald told detectives that he felt threatened, so he attempted to get his rifle to defend himself.

That’s when the victim, who is also the mother of one of the people who confronted Donald, fought with him over the gun.

Several gunshots rang out from the back of the van, and one hit the woman in her right leg.

Donald tried to speed off from the home in the van, with the rear door open, deputies said.

A 2-year-old girl was riding in the vehicle as well, but she wasn’t hurt.

A neighbor called 911, reported the fight and the gunshots.

Within 20 minutes, deputies caught up with the vehicle, had the victim taken to the hospital and secured Donald, who is now at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

At last check, Donald was still being processed.

