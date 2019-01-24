Man arrested at bank was a trainee prison guard, records show

SEBRING, Fla. - Florida Department of Corrections records show the man arrested at a bank branch where five people were fatally shot was hired as a trainee prison guard in the state in November and resigned two weeks ago.

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund says 21-year-old Zephen Xaver was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust Bank branch in that community. Hoglund says a man had contacted dispatch earlier and reported he had fired shots inside the bank before eventually surrendering after a SWAT team entered the building.

Police didn't indicate a possible motive for the shooting or say what charges Xaver could face.

Corrections records show Xaver was hired Nov. 2 for the trainee post at Florida's Avon Park Correctional Institution and resigned Jan. 9. No disciplinary issues were reported.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.