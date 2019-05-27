Man kidnaps girlfriend, 1-year-old child, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested Sunday after attempting to kidnap his girlfriend and her 1-year-old child, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Walter Shorter watched outside his home around 2:45 p.m. when the man crashed into a ditch trying to run from police.

"I saw a young man jump out the car and start running," said Shorter.

Police responded to the Carver Shores neighborhood after a witness saw the man grab his girlfriend and pull her into a vehicle, authorities said.

After the vehicle sped off, it was spotted in a nearby parking lot and fled as it was followed by an Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, authorities said.

The car then crashed in a ditch at South Street and Rogers Street, causing the man to run away before being arrested, authorities said.

"They had their dogs and everything, so I figured he wasn’t going to run very far," said Shorter.

The man, whose name hasn’t yet been released, was arrested after crashing and trying to get away. The mom and her 1-year-old child are OK.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.