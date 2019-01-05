Man accused of spray-painting swastikas on buildings near UCF arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a man they said spray-painted swastikas on multiple buildings near the University of Central Florida in December.

Michael Peter Ill, 25, was arrested Friday night by the Orange County Sheriff's Office and charged with criminal mischief.

Deputies said Ill is the man they suspect vandalized several buildings near UCF on Christmas, including apartment buildings, restaurants, a post office and an auto repair store. Officials shared what looks to be a photo on Twitter of Ill spray-painting a wall.

Authorities have not released any further details.

