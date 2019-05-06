Winter Park man accused of stalking teen, threatening parents

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park police have arrested Robert Clifford Crumly after he reportedly threatened and stalked a family, according to authorities.

Police officers received reports Sunday of a suspicious unknown man approaching a teen by the 1600 block of Westchester Avenue.

Victims told police the 43-year-old opened the back gate and tried to push open the kitchen window, while cussing at the victim and their family, according to the arrest report. He then walked away from the home heading north on Pelham Road, according to authorities.

Police later found Crumly at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Cavendish Road. The victims confirmed to officers that Crumly tried to break into their home, according to the arrest report.

Crumly is now being charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and aggravated stalking of a child under 16. He's being held on $5,150 bond in the Orange County Jail.

