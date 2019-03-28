Man arrested for stealing almost $10,000 in jewelry after responding to for sale ad

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Altamonte Springs Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man suspected of stealing jewelry posted for sale on the website Let Go.

Police wrote in their report that the suspect lured a couple of his victims to an apartment complex about a half mile from where he lives.

Detectives said that Coulton's crime spree started back in October, after he responded to an ad for a $1,500 gold necklace. The victim told investigators that Coulton arrived at his house in Orlando and the suspect "forcefully grabbed his necklace and left without payment."

On March 13 a woman said that she posted four rings for sale on Let Go, and arranged to meet a woman and her boyfriend on the 500 block of Calibre Crest Parkway. She told investigators the rings were valued at $3,800. The victim told Altamonte Springs police that "she handed the subject the rings, and the male fled on foot westbound without paying."

On March 21 police said another woman showed up to the same address to meet a woman to buy her jewelry. The victim said she posted two rings for sale for $3,500. She said she brought a friend with her and thought it was strange when a man approached the car. She said the suspect grabbed the rings and threw a bundle of cash into the vehicle. Altamonte Springs police the money was "counted totaling $2,200 of fake money with Chinese print on the sides of it."

A neighbor at the apartment complex told News 6 that she has never seen Coulton before.

"You work very hard for what you have, you know what I mean. It's unfair for somebody to just walk in and just take it away from you. It's not right," said neighbor Yvonne Dehaney. "That's amazing because you are right here and don't know what's going on."

Investigators also wrote in all of their reports that Coulton admitted to committing the robberies.



