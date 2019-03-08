Gun discharges in bathroom at Lake-Sumter State College, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. - A man was arrested after a gun was discharged in the bathroom of a library on the South Lake campus of Lake-Sumter State College, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Officers responded at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday to a gun incident in the Cooper Memorial Library on the campus.

Police said officers were advised that an alleged witness was in the men's restroom when he heard a gun go off.

Security staff confirmed there was a bullet hole in the restroom mirror and it smelled of gunpowder, police said.

An emergency alert was issued. Police said the entire South Lake campus was placed on lockdown while the situation was investigated.

Officers were advised the witness, who initially informed security on campus of the incident, was possibly responsible. Police said a dispatcher could hear on the recorded line the witness making comments to the security guard regarding the incident.

Officers met with the witness and security. Police said security took possession of the firearm from the witness before officers arrived.

The witness, later identified as Jeffrey Judd, admitted the firearm was his and that he was responsible for the incident, police said. He said he was scared, which is why he made the story up, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Judd was arrested without incident for bringing a concealed firearm on a school campus, police said. He was taken to the Lake County Jail.

Police said this was believed to be an isolated incident and no one else was involved.

No one was injured in the incident, police said. An all-clear alert was issued to the campus community at 2:40 p.m. Normal operations resumed, and classes and other events will continue as scheduled.

Police said campus security also made contact with UCF, which is a satellite campus, and informed them of the situation.

