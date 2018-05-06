Man arrested in Brevard County contractor fraud case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Agents from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Barren Cochran of Mims on Thursday and charged him with falsely identifying himself as a contractor and grand theft, according to police.

The fraudulent activity is alleged to have started in January when the elderly victim hired Cochran to repair a leaky roof that had sustained hurricane damage. Police say Cochran was paid for all the materials, plus extra money for him to purchase additional items for the repairs, but never completed the tasks.

After Cochran made excuses for months for not completing the contracted work, the victim contacted the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they learned that Cochran represented himself as a licensed contractor on his business card and Facebook page for "Raven Home Improvement LLC," but investigators found out that Cochran was never a licensed contractor in the state of Florida.

Cochran was arrested and later released after posting a $3,000 bond.

