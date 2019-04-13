Man arrested in connection with ATV gang attack on pregnant woman, police say

James McCoy is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and her husband after a hit-and-run crash involving a group of ATV riders. (Image credit: Miami Dade police)

EDGEWOOD, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested on an Orange County warrant Friday in connection with the groups of all-terrain vehicle riders that attacked a pregnant Orlando woman and her husband last month.

Edgewood police say James McCoy was part of the group that caused a hit-and-run crash which led to a pregnant woman being beaten when she got out of her vehicle.

McCoy was arrested by Miami-Dade police officers and is being held on a $7,000 bail. He is charged with robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated battery on a pregnant person.

The arrest comes as authorities are cracking down on groups of ATV riders who have hit a sheriff's deputy and assaulted the pregnant woman and her husband after a fender-bender in recent weeks. It's illegal to ride ATVs on public roads.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said police agencies throughout Central Florida met this week to plan tactics for discouraging the groups of ATV and motorcycle riders.

Last weekend, deputies arrested 12 riders. Many were from South Florida and the Tampa area.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.