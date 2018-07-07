Man arrested in connection with Brevard County armed robberies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with armed robberies in Brevard County has been arrested, officials said.

West Melbourne police arrested Antonio R. McGhee around 5:30 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery that happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant at 1651 West New Haven Ave.

McGhee entered the restaurant, where he brandished a firearm and demanded money, police said. After receiving an unknown amount of money from the cash register, McGhee fled on foot.

Police said McGhee is charged with robbery with a firearm, robbery by sudden snatching, armed burglary, grand theft, grand theft from a building, false imprisonment, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery.

McGhee is suspected to be involved in armed robberies occurring in other jurisdictions in Brevard County, police said.

Police confirmed that McGhee was the person who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Del's Freez ice cream shop in Melbourne. In that June 21 robbery, police said a single shot was fired through the open ordering window. The shot struck the interior of the business between two employees who were complying with his demands.

McGhee is being held at the Brevard County Jail with no bond, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.