Man arrested in connection with double homicide in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies said an arrest has been made in connection to a double homicide in Marion County.

Authorities arrested Jason Thomas Cole, 25, Wednesday in connection with the Oct. 31 double homicide of Michael White, 22, and Lezhan Studivant, 23, in Belleview, Florida.



According to officials, deputies and detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hospital after receiving reports that two people had been shot and taken to the hospital by a witness.

When deputies arrived, detectives were told both victims had been pronounced deceased.

"Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that both victims and the defendant had been traveling in a vehicle when an argument occurred. Cole hit Studivant with a gun, then shot the victim multiple times, before turning the gun on Michael White and shooting him as well," MCSO said in a news release.

According to deputies, Cole contacted a detective with the Ocala Police Department Wednesday and told them that he had killed two people.

Cole was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.

