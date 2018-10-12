Man arrested in connection with July homicide

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred on July 27.

Authorities took into custody 19-year-old Devale Eugene Rivers, Jr., who was found near the intersection of Pace Drive and Gillen Avenue in Palm Bay.

Authorities said Rivers shot and killed 21-year-old Twonnie Pollard in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station at 4000 St. Babcock Street in Melbourne following an argument.

Rivers was charged with second-degree murder and held without bond, according to authorities.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.