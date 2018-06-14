Man arrested in connection with Oviedo burglary, fatal shooting

OVIEDO, Fla. - A Winter Park man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a burglary and fatal shooting, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Karl Makarowski Rodriguez, 23, has been charged with felony murder and burglary.

Deputies were called around 1:15 p.m. Monday to a home in the 2000 block of Westbourne Drive in unincorporated Oviedo.

The owner was in the home by herself when she heard someone breaking in. Deputies said she armed herself, confronted the intruder in her home and fired at least one shot.

Two men were seen fleeing from the home at the time of the shooting, according to the arrest report. A light-colored four-door vehicle that appeared to be a Ford Taurus was seen in the area and fleeing the scene at the time of the shooting.

Deputies said a wounded man was found a short time later behind a convenience store in the 4600 block of Alafaya Trail in Orange County.

The man, identified by the Sheriff's Office as Daniel Valentin, 33, was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.

With Valentin was a man later identified as Rodriguez, who fled the scene when law enforcement arrived, but not before he was captured on a deputy's body camera, according to the arrest report. Rodriguez's clothing seen on the body camera matched that of the second person seen fleeing from the home.

On Wednesday, Rodriguez voluntarily went to the Sheriff's Office in Sanford. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez was acting as a "look out" in the burglary.

Rodriguez was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on no bond. Deputies said he is due for a first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

