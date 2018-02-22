Man arrested in Ocala hit-and-run that killed 2 women, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed two women crossing a street in downtown Ocala, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said Joshua Zuniga, 29, is being charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 13, two pedestrians were hit by a 2014 Nissan Frontier that was heading west on East State Road 40. Police said Alicha Andino, 39, and Jessie Caldero, 28, were walking north in a crosswalk at the intersection of East State Road 40 and Northeast First Avenue when they were struck by the Nissan.

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not stop, police said.

After continuing westbound, the driver abandoned the Nissan just west of U.S. Hwy 441 on West State Road 40, police said. Andino and Caldero were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Zuniga will be taken to the Marion County Jail.

