Man arrested months after killing cyclist in hit-and-run crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County man has been arrested months after fatally striking a cyclist then fleeing the scene of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened May 27 at 11:55 p.m. on Palm Bay Road and Hollywood Boulevard in Brevard County.

Ricky Gregory, 37, of Palm Bay, was traveling west on Palm Bay Road in his 2016 four-door Infiniti when for an unknown reason he crossed into the bike lane and struck 51-year-old Jason Esposito of Hallandale Beach, the report said.

Esposito was thrown from his bicycle and later died at Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Troopers said Gregory fled the scene of the crash and abandoned his vehicle a short time later.

Gregory was arrested Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and failure to maintain a single lane.

