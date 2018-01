ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who is accused in numerous vandalism cases in Lake Eola Heights and downtown Orlando appeared before a judge on Thursday.

Police said Merton Kerr was arrested on criminal mischief charges, and during his first appearance, he was given $1,000 bail.

Kerr was also ordered to have not contact with the victim and was ordered to go to the Orlando diocese.

Police said Kerr will not be charged with any additional cases.

